Analysts Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $17.26

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.26.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Azul by 48.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.