Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Target Price at $2.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CLMT. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,660 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

