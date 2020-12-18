Analysts Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price at $25.20

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

COWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $728.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 8.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 582,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,168 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Cowen by 4,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Cowen by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

