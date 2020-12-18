Analysts Set Expectations for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

