Analysts Set Expectations for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr anticipates that the company will earn $8.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,614,000. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.