Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $3,728,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ovintiv by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ovintiv by 73.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 55.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

