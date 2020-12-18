Analysts Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) PT at $15.80

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNR. National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

