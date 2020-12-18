Analysts Set National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,012.31

Shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,012.31 ($13.23).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NG. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get National Grid plc (NG.L) alerts:

LON:NG traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 926.60 ($12.11). 5,856,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 926.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 907.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.