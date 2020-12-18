Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $537.13

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares valued at $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $533.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $330.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.