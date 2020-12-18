Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $356.05

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.70 and a 200-day moving average of $332.11. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $442.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.