Analyzing Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Oncolytics Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.88 million ($0.28) -8.93 Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$24.96 million ($0.70) -3.50

CNS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncolytics Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Oncolytics Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.57% -170.29% Oncolytics Biotech N/A -181.21% -86.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CNS Pharmaceuticals and Oncolytics Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 199.32%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. It has a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which will be tested on a range of viruses, including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

