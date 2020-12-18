Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

