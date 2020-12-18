Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Gap Up to $112.60

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.60, but opened at $117.80. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $115.79, with a volume of 177,783 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £202.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.33.

Get Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.45%.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.