Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.71 ($67.90).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

