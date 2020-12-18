Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $314.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

