Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset has decreased its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ANH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.95. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

Separately, BidaskClub raised Anworth Mortgage Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

