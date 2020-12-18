Apex (CPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Apex has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $4,039.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apex has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

