Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.80. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -23.76.

About Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

