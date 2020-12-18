Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

Shares of APHA stock opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.80. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

