Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

