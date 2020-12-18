Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aphria by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aphria by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

