APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.17

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 8311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several research firms recently commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 628,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.