Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $41.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

