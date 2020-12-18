Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $49.04 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

