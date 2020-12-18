Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.76.

AAPL opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 45.7% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 78.8% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

