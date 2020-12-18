Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APDN. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.