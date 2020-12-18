Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Applied UV has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

