Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of APYX opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

