Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 50.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

