Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

