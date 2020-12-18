argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.83.

argenx stock opened at $297.55 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $311.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.29.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

