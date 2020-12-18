Ark (ARK) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Ark has a total market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,095,252 coins and its circulating supply is 125,874,355 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

