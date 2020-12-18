Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ARKR opened at $14.96 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

