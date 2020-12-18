Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

AHH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 3,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,488. The company has a market cap of $878.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

