Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $93.00 at Wedbush

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $62.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

Arvinas stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 71.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 54.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

