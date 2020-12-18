Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arvinas by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arvinas by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arvinas by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

