Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) Receives $31.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 7,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,148,009 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

