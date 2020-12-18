ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.