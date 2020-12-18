Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.