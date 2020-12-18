AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of AMK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $418,098.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,380,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 574,208 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.