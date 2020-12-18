Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Associated Capital Group to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 298.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.