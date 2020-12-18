Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$57.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.85. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.03 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.6800002 EPS for the current year.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.