Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ATHA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of ATHA opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

