Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 145,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 381,903 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

