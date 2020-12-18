ATN (ATN) Market Cap Hits $591,073.75

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $591,073.75 and $212.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00134877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00771523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00182960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00390286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00126234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00078137 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

