Augur Price Tops $21.00 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $21.00 or 0.00093029 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $231.02 million and approximately $152.24 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00375556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

