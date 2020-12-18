Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.33. Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 15,597 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

About Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

