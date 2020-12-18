Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH remained flat at $$12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

