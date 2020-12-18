Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

