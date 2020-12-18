AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.42

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 13299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AutoNation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AutoNation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

